Russia demands Ukraine be placed under "external administration" for elections, says Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia has announced its readiness to discuss with the US, Europe, and other countries the possibility of introducing "external administration" in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. The Kremlin claims that this will allegedly allow elections to be held and a "legitimate" peace agreement with Moscow to be signed.
This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to the Russian news agency TASS, as quoted by the DPA agency, according to Censor.NET.
Threats from Russia
Russia proposes placing Ukraine under international control in order to hold elections and form a "capable and competent government."
According to Galuzin, such a step would allegedly make it possible to organize "democratic elections," after which a full-fledged peace treaty and documents on future cooperation between the states could be signed.
Russia also continues to promote the thesis of the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government due to the end of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term of office. At the same time, martial law is in force in Ukraine, introduced after the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, which does not allow elections to be held during the war.
What preceded it?
- We would like to remind you that the Financial Times, citing sources, wrote that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy allegedly intends to announce presidential elections and a referendum on February 24, the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion.
- In turn, Zelenskyy said that he was hearing about plans to announce elections and a referendum on February 24 for the first time.
- At the same time, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine may declare a truce for Russians in order to hold elections in Russia. To hold presidential elections in Ukraine, a truce of at least two months is required.
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