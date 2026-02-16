Russia has announced its readiness to discuss with the US, Europe, and other countries the possibility of introducing "external administration" in Ukraine under the auspices of the UN. The Kremlin claims that this will allegedly allow elections to be held and a "legitimate" peace agreement with Moscow to be signed.

This was stated by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin to the Russian news agency TASS, as quoted by the DPA agency, according to Censor.NET.

Threats from Russia

Russia proposes placing Ukraine under international control in order to hold elections and form a "capable and competent government."

According to Galuzin, such a step would allegedly make it possible to organize "democratic elections," after which a full-fledged peace treaty and documents on future cooperation between the states could be signed.

Russia also continues to promote the thesis of the "illegitimacy" of the Ukrainian government due to the end of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term of office. At the same time, martial law is in force in Ukraine, introduced after the full-scale invasion by the Russian Federation, which does not allow elections to be held during the war.

Read more: Orbán accused Ukraine of interfering in Hungarian elections: "We know that they are financing our opponents."

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