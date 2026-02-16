Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. senators Blumenthal and Whitehouse using Russian assets to buy missiles for Patriots
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse.
The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET says.
Zelenskyy thanked the American lawmakers for their strong bipartisan support and efforts toward peace.
Return of children abducted by Russia
"Before our meeting, the senators met with children whom Ukraine has been able to return from Russia. Thank you — this is truly important," Zelenskyy stressed.
Pressure on Russia
One of the key topics of the meeting was further pressure on Russia.
"We see no other tools to influence Moscow except pressure. There is an important sanctions bill in the Senate right now, and we expect it to work," Zelenskyy said.
Protection from Russian strikes
Zelenskyy also informed the U.S. senators "about constant Russian strikes on our people and, in particular, on American business".
"It is absolutely fair that Russian money should work to protect against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets to purchase missiles for Patriots," Zelenskyy said.
In closing, the president thanked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, as well as the U.S. Congress and the American people for their support.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password