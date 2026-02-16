Zelenskyy discussed with U.S. senators Blumenthal and Whitehouse using Russian assets to buy missiles for Patriots

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Sheldon Whitehouse.

The head of state reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET says.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Zelenskyy thanked the American lawmakers for their strong bipartisan support and efforts toward peace.

Return of children abducted by Russia

"Before our meeting, the senators met with children whom Ukraine has been able to return from Russia. Thank you — this is truly important," Zelenskyy stressed.

Read more: Zelenskyy: Europeans have not yet imposed sanctions against Russia’s nuclear energy sector

Pressure on Russia

One of the key topics of the meeting was further pressure on Russia.

"We see no other tools to influence Moscow except pressure. There is an important sanctions bill in the Senate right now, and we expect it to work," Zelenskyy said.

Protection from Russian strikes

Zelenskyy also informed the U.S. senators "about constant Russian strikes on our people and, in particular, on American business".

"It is absolutely fair that Russian money should work to protect against this terror, and we discussed the prospects of using frozen Russian assets to purchase missiles for Patriots," Zelenskyy said.

In closing, the president thanked his American counterpart, Donald Trump, as well as the U.S. Congress and the American people for their support.

Watch more: Agreement reached on energy and military aid to Ukraine until 24 February, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO