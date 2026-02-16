All utilities and power grid destroyed in Novhorod-Siverskyi – Regional Military Administration
Head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration, Viacheslav Chaus, held a meeting on the situation in the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a post on Telegram.
Infrastructure situation
- Novhorod-Siverskyi District Military Administration – recovery is ongoing after a Russian strike on the administration building.
- Damage reported, all utilities and the power grid have been destroyed. We are providing maximum assistance. Work must be organized in a new format.
Evacuation of the population
Evacuation continues. Over the past two weeks, another 18 people have left, including those who had previously submitted refusals.
Since the beginning of the year: 76 evacuated. In the most dangerous 5-km zone, 220 residents remain. All children have been evacuated.
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