Female defenders with call signs Kara and Laiza killed in UAV strike on Zaporizhzhia front

Photo: Сергій Волков / Facebook

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, as a result of a Russian drone strike, fellow female soldiers with the call signs Kara and Laiza, service members of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, were killed.

This was reported by the commander of the unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) company of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade, Serhii Volkov, Censor.NET informs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known?

According to him, the Ukrainian female defenders were buried on February 16.

"Two sisters-in-arms, two friends, died together, an enemy drone. Two young girls. Difficult fates. Real work. Zaporizhzhia direction. They saved the wounded, studied, carried out heavy functions, and helped the front line as well as anyone else. This is not the end, the struggle continues, and evil will be punished," Volkov wrote.

Read more: Female military personnel in Armed Forces of Ukraine will be issued with women’s bulletproof vests in 2026

More about female defenders

Volkov said that Kara survived the occupation of the Kherson region, filtration, abuse by Russians, and imprisonment in Taganrog. After this, the girl went to the front to "defend Ukraine until her last breath." Kara is forever 29 years old.

Laiza joined the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine under a contract at the age of 18-24. In the army, the defender mastered ground robotic systems. Laiza is forever 19 years old.

See more: Kyiv bids farewell to 19-year-old Azov soldier Daria Lopatina (Delta). PHOTOS