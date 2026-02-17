EU aims to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by 24 February despite ongoing discussions, - European Commission

The European Commission expects the 20th package of EU sanctions against Russia to be approved by the anniversary of the full-scale invasion on February 24, in order to increase pressure on Moscow and force it to end the war.

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Anwar El-Anouni, according to Censor.NET with reference to EP.

According to him, the European Commission has not changed its plans to adopt a new package of sanctions by February 24.

"We continue to exert constant pressure on Russia to end its aggressive war against Ukraine. We continue to work on measures to deprive Russia of the funds, goods, and technologies that support its war against Ukraine. This does indeed include the 20th package you mentioned, and we are indeed aiming to adopt it by February 24, as the High Representative noted at the last meeting of the EU Foreign Affairs Council," the spokesperson said.

This refers to the position of the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, who previously stated her intention to approve the package before the anniversary of the invasion.

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El-Anouni declined to comment on the details of the discussions between member states, noting only that EU countries are continuing to discuss the document.

"The fact that Russia insists on lifting EU sanctions shows that they are hurting the Russian economy. Therefore, we need to keep up the pressure, and we will continue to do so," he stressed.

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