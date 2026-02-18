There were no searches at command post, Maliuk and Zaluzhnyi personally clarified situation, - SSU

The Security Service of Ukraine has commented on reports of alleged searches at the command post of former commander Valerii Zaluzhnyi in 2022.

This was announced by the SSU press centre, according to Censor.NET, citing UP.

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What is known?

They noted that at that time, the SSU was conducting investigative activities as part of another criminal proceeding in the fight against organised crime at a large number of addresses.

One of the addresses that appeared in the criminal proceeding was the location of one of Valerii Zaluzhnyi's secret backup command posts at that time.

"In fact, no searches or investigative actions by the SSU took place at this address. In addition, Vasyl Maliuk and Valerii Zaluzhnyi communicated this immediately and personally, and the situation was clarified," the SSU concluded.

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What preceded it?

Earlier, Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated in an interview with AP that in September 2022, the SSU attempted to conduct searches at his command post.

Read more: AFU counteroffensive in 2023 failed due to insufficient allocation of resources, - Zaluzhnyi