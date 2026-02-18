Russia’s war against Ukraine has reached dead end, - Turkish intelligence

Turkish intelligence believes that Russia's war against Ukraine has reached a strategic impasse.

According to Censor.NET, citing a link to Ukrinform, this is stated in the 2025 report of Turkey's National Intelligence Organization (MİT).

Details

"The year 2025 passed in the shadow of wars and conflicts, becoming a year of undermining global norms and values, the inability of the current international order to effectively resolve crises, rethinking strategic balances, rapid changes in geo-economic relations, and a manifold increase in risks associated with technological development," said MIT head Ibrahim Kalin.

According to him, traditional security threats were increasingly becoming hybrid in nature, and the impact of uncertainty and chaos was being felt around the world.

Read more: EU aims to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by 24 February despite ongoing discussions, - European Commission

The war between Russia and Ukraine has reached a strategic impasse between Western military support and Russia's strategy of industrial attrition.

While the parties found themselves between demands for territorial concessions and security guarantees at the negotiating table, the nature of the war evolved toward nuclear confrontation and the increasing use of autonomous weapons systems," Kalin explained.

What preceded it?

Earlier, the NYT reported, citing sources, that Putin still believes he is winning and is prepared to fight for Donbas for another two years.