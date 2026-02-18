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News Attack of drones
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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 18 February

Russia launches evening drone attack on Ukraine

In the evening of 18 February, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

At 6:22 p.m. – drones were reported in the Chernihiv region, heading toward Baturyn and Koriukivka.

At 8:04 p.m. – threat of the use of ballistic weapons.

Updated information

 At 8:24 p.m. – all-clear signal was given regarding the threat of ballistic weapons.

At 8:31 p.m. – launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation toward the Sumy region.

Updated information

At 10:18 p.m. – guided aerial bombs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe locations!

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 16 February

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