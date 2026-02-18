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Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 18 February
In the evening of 18 February, a Russian drone attack on Ukrainian cities is ongoing.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
Movement of enemy drones
At 6:22 p.m. – drones were reported in the Chernihiv region, heading toward Baturyn and Koriukivka.
At 8:04 p.m. – threat of the use of ballistic weapons.
Updated information
At 8:24 p.m. – all-clear signal was given regarding the threat of ballistic weapons.
At 8:31 p.m. – launches of guided aerial bombs by enemy tactical aviation toward the Sumy region.
Updated information
At 10:18 p.m. – guided aerial bombs heading toward Zaporizhzhia.
Take care of yourselves and stay in safe locations!
- Throughout the day on 18 February, Russian forces struck settlements in the Synelnykove and Nikopol districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in one fatality and destruction.
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