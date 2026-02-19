The heads of five European intelligence services are pessimistic about the prospects of reaching a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia in 2026, despite statements by US President Donald Trump that an agreement is close.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

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According to Reuters, senior intelligence officials speaking on condition of anonymity said that Moscow is not interested in ending the war quickly.

Four interlocutors believe that Russia is using negotiations with the US to achieve a relaxation of sanctions and the conclusion of lucrative business deals. One of the leaders called the latest round of talks in Geneva "theater."

"Russia is not seeking to conclude a peace agreement. It seeks to achieve its strategic goals, and those have not changed," emphasized one of the intelligence representatives.

Among these goals are the removal of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the transformation of Ukraine into a "neutral" buffer zone between Russia and the West.

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Disagreements with the White House position

Statements by European intelligence officials indicate a significant difference in assessments between European capitals and the White House. According to Ukraine, the Trump administration is seeking to reach an agreement by June, before the midterm elections to the US Congress in November.

At the same time, according to one of the heads of the special services, Russia's economy is "not on the verge of collapse," and therefore Moscow does not feel the need for a quick peace.

Another interlocutor suggested that even complete control over the Donetsk region would not ensure the Kremlin's main goal—changing the pro-Western government in Kyiv.

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The third intelligence representative dismissed as erroneous the notion that Ukraine's concession on the Donetsk region would automatically lead to a swift peace agreement.

Concerns have also been expressed about the "limited" level of negotiating skills with Russia in Western Europe, despite Kyiv's position on the need for an active role for the European side in the negotiations.

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