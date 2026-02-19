Zaluzhnyi's appointment as ambassador was more a protection for the former commander-in-chief than a political compromise with Zelenskyy.

This was reported by journalist Yanina Sokolova, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"We received documents with a ruling from the Solomianskyi District Court authorising the SSU to conduct a search of a nightclub in a hotel in central Kyiv, where Zaluzhnyi's headquarters were located at the time, dated 13 September 2022, under the guise of the SSU's fight against prostitution.

It is noteworthy that the hotel had not been operating for at least a year at the time of the search. This was confirmed by the hotel owners," she said.

According to the journalist, Valerii Zaluzhnyi's associates claimed that this was an assassination attempt.

"Western partners, in particular the British, later found out about this. The appointment to the post of ambassador was not so much a political compromise between the president and the commander-in-chief at the time, but rather a protection of Zaluzhnyi himself," she concluded.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi wants to become Zelenskyy’s main competitor in elections. It’s disgusting - "Servant of People" Bohutska

Zaluzhnyi's interview with the Associated Press

As a reminder, the former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, gave an interview to the Associated Press, in which he spoke for the first time about the SSU search at the command post in 2022, political ambitions, and disagreements with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, specifically regarding the counteroffensive.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the 2023 counteroffensive failed because Zelenskyy and officials did not allocate resources.

Read more: Major Telegram channels ignored Zaluzhnyi’s interview about SSU searches and disagreements with Zelenskyy