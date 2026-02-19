Trump on Witkoff’s long meetings with Putin: Ukraine and Russia love him

US President Donald Trump stated that the "toughest" war of Russia against Ukraine is nearing a settlement, and his special representative Steve Witkoff is "loved by everyone," which is why he frequently meets with Russian dictator Putin.

He said this at the first meeting of the "Peace Council" in the US, according to Censor.NET.

On the war in Ukraine

Addressing world leaders, Trump once again boasted that during the first year of his new administration, he had settled eight world wars. The most important one remains — the war in Ukraine:

"I think the ninth one is ahead. It turned out to be the toughest. I thought it would be the easiest. But in war, you never know what is easy and what is not so much."

Read more: Putin is not interested in achieving peace, - von der Leyen

According to Trump, he was able to "end" the following wars

Israel — Hamas;

Israel — Iran;

Egypt — Ethiopia;

India — Pakistan;

Serbia — Kosovo;

Rwanda — Congo;

Armenia — Azerbaijan;

Cambodia — Thailand.

On Witkoff

Trump also mentioned Witkoff's multi-hour meetings with Putin, which allegedly bring the end of the war in Ukraine closer.

"Ukraine loves him, Europe loves him, Russia loves him. Everyone loves him. I mean, there is nothing wrong with that. He goes to Putin. He didn't know Putin. I arranged a meeting for him.

I asked: 'How is Steve?' — 'Sir, he is still inside.' Oh, an hour has already passed. I come back: 'Tell Steve to call me when he is finished. I want to know what the hell is going on. We want to end this war.' Three hours, four hours. They were together for four hours during the first meeting. That is talent," the US leader is convinced.

Read more: Putin is "slave to war": it is centre of his attention, - Zelenskyy

Trump believes that Witkoff "got along well" with both Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I mean, people may or may not like Putin or Zelenskyy, but he finds common ground. The same with Zelenskyy. I mean, they all love Steve. And Steve is doing a great job. It is a tough business," he added