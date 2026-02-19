Trump extends U.S. sanctions against Russia over war in Ukraine for one year

U.S. President Donald Trump has extended for another year the sanctions imposed on Russia over its aggression against Ukraine.

This is stated in a White House document published by the U.S. Federal Register, Censor.NET reports.

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Details

The document states that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine continues to "pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States." Therefore, the national emergency declared by Executive Order 13660 of 2014 must remain in effect for one more year after 6 March 2026.

Executive Order 13660 authorises the imposition of sanctions against individuals and entities responsible for violating Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity or for misappropriating the assets of the Ukrainian people.

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More on U.S. sanctions

This order, which takes effect on 20 February, provides for the extension of a number of anti-Russian sanctions introduced by U.S. presidential executive orders in 2014, 2018 and 2022.

The first executive order imposing sanctions on Russia was issued in 2014. At that time, Executive Order No. 13660 by U.S. President Barack Obama, published on 6 March 2014, provided for the freezing of property of a number of individuals.

Initially, the sanctions were applied to those who facilitated Russia’s occupation of Crimea. The sanctions list was later updated several times during the presidency of Joe Biden.

The U.S. Department of State explained that these sanctions, introduced after the occupation of Crimea, impose travel restrictions on certain individuals and officials and "demonstrate our ongoing efforts to impose costs on Russia and those responsible for the situation in Crimea."

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