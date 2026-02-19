Unknown drone flew over Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office – media

Recently, at night, an unknown drone was spotted over the territory of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO). This may be a sign of a new wave of attacks on Ukraine’s anti-corruption bodies.

As reported by Censor.NET, this is stated in a Ukrainska Pravda article.

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What is known?

According to Ukrainska Pravda’s sources in one of the law enforcement agencies, a drone was recently seen at night over the territory of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office. Police were called to the scene. The ownership of the UAV is currently being established.

Read more: Security Service of Ukraine knows who NABU is wiretapping – this poses risk to investigations. Autonomous wiretapping is needed, Kryvonos says

New pressure on NABU and SAPO

It should be recalled that last week, during a public report on the agency’s work, NABU Director Semen Kryvonos said that attempts to put pressure on the bodies have not stopped.

He said that a listening device had been found at the home of the head of the NABU unit investigating corruption in the defence sector. The anti-corruption officials are not disclosing the details, but such an operation could hardly have been conducted without the involvement of special services, the Ukrainska Pravda article notes.

All these events are taking place in parallel with a new wave of negativity in Telegram channels. A similar campaign was already observed in the summer of 2025, ahead of an attempt to strip the anti-corruption agencies of their independence.

Both then and now, NABU and SAPO are being accused of corruption and inefficiency. Between 12 and 26 January 2026 alone, 238 negative posts were recorded on social media. The vast majority of these negative mentions came from anonymous or semi-anonymous resources, which may indicate a coordinated information operation.

Read more: NABU asks to restrict access to certain search warrants as interested parties may view them, Kryvonos says