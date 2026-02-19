209 combat engagements in day: Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions among most intense – General Staff

The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders’ offensive plans and exhausting their combat potential. Since the beginning of the day, 209 combat engagements have taken place.

This is stated in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s report as of 10:00 p.m., Censor.NET reports.

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Enemy shelling

The enemy carried out one missile strike, using one missile, conducted 51 airstrikes, and dropped 171 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 1,737 kamikaze drones and carried out 1,665 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

Fighting in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 11 times, carried out two airstrikes, dropped four aerial bombs, and conducted 59 shelling attacks on populated areas and the positions of our units, including three using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Defense Forces hold off Russian pressure in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff of AFU

Fighting in the Kharkiv region

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy launched 11 assaults on the positions of our units in the areas of the settlements of Veterynarne, Zelene, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Vilcha and toward Okhrimivka, Zarubynka, and Chuhunivka. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

Ukrainian defenders repelled four attacks in the Kupiansk direction, toward the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Kurylivka, and Novoosynove.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops stopped 11 attacks in the area of Shandryholove and toward the settlements of Novyi Myr, Stavky, Drobysheve, and Lyman. Two more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders repelled 11 attempts by the occupiers to advance in the areas of Ozerne, Dronivka, Zakytne, Zvanivka, Riznykivka and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One combat engagement is ongoing.

Читайте на "Цензор.НЕТ": Загальні бойові втрати РФ від початку війни - близько 1 256 910 осіб (+830 за добу), 11 682 танки, 37 384 артсистеми, 24 054 ББМ. ІНФОГРАФІКА

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian forces attempted three times to advance on our positions in the areas of Orikhovo-Vasylivka, Fedorivka, and Vasiukivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the occupiers launched 19 assaults today on the positions of our defenders near the settlements of Rusyn Yar, Sofiivka, Pleshchiivka, Stepanivka and toward Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Novopavlivka, and Berestok.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 37 attacks. The occupiers attempted to advance in the areas of Rodynske, Zatyshok, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, Novomykolaivka, Filiia and toward Novopavlivka. One battle is still ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction, our troops eliminated 51 occupiers and wounded 18; destroyed 22 unmanned aerial vehicles, one vehicle, two motorcycles, and one personnel shelter. They also damaged one armored combat vehicle, four vehicles, and 53 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped 11 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of Sosnivka, Zlahoda and toward Dobropillia and Andriivka-Klevtsove. One combat engagement is ongoing. Ivanivka, Havrylivka, Malomykhailivka, Kolomiitsi and Andriivka-Klevtsove were hit by airstrikes with guided aerial bombs.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since start of war - approximately 1,256,080 personnel (+740 per day), 11,681 tanks, 37,363 artillery systems, 24,051 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Fighting in the south