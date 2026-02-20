Man in Kharkiv changed his gender to female: he was removed from TCR military registration following court decision

In Kharkiv, a man changed his gender to female and, through the courts, obtained the right to be removed from military registration at the Territorial Centre for Recruitment and Social Support (TCRSS).

This is evidenced by the decision of the Kharkiv District Administrative Court, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

Thus, the court received an administrative claim requesting to declare unlawful and revoke the decision to refuse to remove from conscripts' military registration from the TCR via "Oberig".

The statement of claim stated that, in accordance with the medical certificate of change (correction) of gender dated 16 January 2025 (form No. 066-3/о) and the changes made to the civil status record, the claimant had changed her gender from male to female.

Read more: No visit to TCRs: men aged 25–60 to be automatically registered for military service

Court decision

With a new passport, the citizen who changed their gender came to the TCR, but they refused to remove him from the register without passing the MMC.

Ultimately, the court ruled that the refusal was unlawful and insisted on removing him from the "Oberig" register, since women serve exclusively on a voluntary basis and the plaintiff does not belong to the category of women subject to military service.

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