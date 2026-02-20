In Bukovyna, unknown person threw explosive device into police car: two people were injured

In the town of Storozhynets, Chernivtsi region, an unknown person threw an explosive device, probably a grenade, at a police car.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

It is reported that two law enforcement officers were injured as a result of the explosion. They are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Investigative and operational teams are working at the scene. A special police operation has been launched. In the Chernivtsi region, a man threw a grenade at police officers Details will be released later.

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We previously reported

In Lviv, a man used foul language to yell at a taxi driver for stopping during a nationwide minute of silence and blocking traffic. The police drew up an administrative report on the man under the article on petty hooliganism (Article 173 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offences). For this, he faces a fine of 51 to 119 hryvnias, community service for up to 60 hours, correctional labour for up to two months with a deduction of 20 per cent of his earnings, or administrative arrest for up to 15 days.

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