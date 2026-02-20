Orban said that normalization of relations with Ukraine is possible only after war

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that the restoration of full Ukrainian-Hungarian relations is only possible after the end of the war.

He said this after the first meeting of the "Peace Council" in Washington, according to Censor.NET, citing MTI.

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Orbán assessed that relations between Ukraine and Hungary are currently tense. According to him, the Ukrainian side considers anyone who does not support it to be an enemy.

At the same time, he stressed that after the war ends, tensions will disappear and the parties will be able to return to normal relations.

Watch more: Orbán publishes campaign video with Zelenskyy: "Ukraine wants chaos in Hungary". VIDEO

"As soon as the war ends, it will be possible to return to normal peaceful, diplomatic, economic, and other relations. So, the key to everything, the key to Ukrainian-Hungarian relations, is peace. If there is peace, Ukrainian-Hungarian relations will improve. But while the war continues, I see no chance for improving relations. The reason for this is that we are on the side of peace, and Ukraine wants to drag everyone into war," Orban said.

We would like to remind you that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán released a pre-election video in which he criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and accused Ukraine of "interfering in the elections."

Read more: Hungary announced possible countermeasures against Ukraine over Druzhba