Russia planned to kill at least nine well-known figures, offering hundreds of thousands of dollars, - Vyhivskyi

Russian special services planned to carry out at least nine murders of prominent figures in Ukraine. Twelve suspects have been detained—eight in Ukraine and four in Moldova.

This was stated in an exclusive comment to Censor.NET by the head of the National Police, Ivan Vyhivskyi.

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What is known?

According to him, Operation "Enigma 2.0" is an example of how law enforcement agencies work proactively and disrupt the enemy's plans at the preparation stage.

"We documented the activities of an agent-combat group coordinated by Russian special services and thwarted the preparation of a series of contract killings of media, political, and military figures," said the head of the National Police.

Vyhivskyi noted that at least nine potential targets of the Russian special services had been identified.

See more: Man who had thrown grenade at police officers in Bukovyna was detained: he is 48-year-old former soldier. VIDEO&PHOTOS

"We understand that this list could have been longer, so the work continues. The amounts for the orders ranged from $25,000 to hundreds of thousands of dollars, depending on the status of the person.

For example, $100,000 was offered for one journalist and $300,000 for another. To date, 12 people have been detained: eight in Kyiv and Odesa, and four more in Moldova in cooperation with international partners. All of them have been notified of suspicion under a number of serious articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," he said.

The head of the National Police noted that the enemy's goal was to sow fear and destabilize the situation within the country.

"We did not allow this to happen. The Ukrainian police are uncompromising towards any agents and mercenaries working for the Russian special services.

And I am grateful to the police officers who demonstrated professionalism and coordination in conditions of increased risk," he concluded.

Read more: I don’t know how many times Russia has tried to kill me, - Zelenskyy

"Enigma 2.0" operation

On February 20, 2026, it became known that the National Police and the Security Service of Ukraine, together with Moldovan law enforcement agencies, had carried out an operation and thwarted attempts by Russian special services to carry out a series of contract killings in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia was preparing series of murders of well-known Ukrainian journalists, military personnel and public figures, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS