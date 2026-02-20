South Korea is considering possibility of joining PURL initiative – media

South Korea is considering joining NATO’s initiative to finance the procurement of US-made weapons for Ukraine (PURL).

This was reported by The Korea Times citing diplomatic sources, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"If the country decides to participate, the move could deepen defence ties with Europe as Seoul seeks to expand arms sales to NATO members," the publication writes.

South Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that it "continues consultations with NATO on various ways to support Ukraine."

An official from the ministry confirmed that NATO had approached South Korea with a request to join the PURL support mechanism for Ukraine.

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According to the official, Seoul’s position on assistance to Ukraine focuses on "humanitarian aid and other non-lethal military equipment."

The Embassy of Ukraine in South Korea did not comment on the situation.

The publication notes that South Korea has become one of the major arms exporters in recent years and is seeking to expand its presence in Europe.

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What is known about the PURL programme?

PURL is an international programme (initiative) that coordinates the procurement of US-manufactured defence equipment for Ukraine using funds from partners, particularly NATO countries. It accelerates the delivery of critical weapons and supports Ukraine’s defence during the war.

The programme was launched in August 2025.

Within several months, contributions from partner countries exceeded several billion dollars (as of the end of 2025, more than $4 billion), and more than 20 countries had joined the project.

Ukrainian authorities believe the programme requires about $15 billion per year to fully cover needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including:

missiles for Patriot systems,

ammunition for HIMARS,

other critical US-made weaponry.

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