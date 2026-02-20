Zelenskyy announced new POW swap in near future

Following the Ukrainian-Russian negotiations in Geneva, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that a new POW exchange may take place between the countries in the near future.

The head of state announced this on social media, reports Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Prisoner exchange

According to him, on Friday, he received a detailed report from the Ukrainian negotiation group following the meetings in Switzerland. Specifically, they discussed the "humanitarian track."

"It is still too early to talk about a positive outcome, but constructive ground has been found; in the coming days, the details of the exchange will be determined – in what numbers and when it can take place. The exchange of Ukrainian prisoners of war for Russian prisoners of war," Zelenskyy added.

Read more: Prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia will continue, - Zelenskyy

Background

On February 5, as part of the first POW exchange in 2026, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians. Most had been in captivity since 2022.

Read more: There has been progress regarding Red Cross’s access to prisoners, - Lubinets