Prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia will continue, - Zelenskyy

Following negotiations between delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Abu Dhabi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that prisoner exchanges would continue.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists.

"The exchanges will continue, and the teams will work on this," the president said.

What preceded it?

Earlier it was reported that Russia had stalled a large prisoner exchange that had been agreed upon earlier and was supposed to take place before the New Year. Now they want "general agreements."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also stated that Russia has postponed the agreements reached at the end of 2025 on the exchange of prisoners of war.

Later, NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov announced information about the results of the prisoner exchange.

On February 5, as part of the first prisoner exchange of 2026, Ukraine returned 157 soldiers and civilians. Most of them had been held captive since 2022.

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