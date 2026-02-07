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Prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia will continue, - Zelenskyy

Prisoner exchanges will continue

Following negotiations between delegations from Ukraine, Russia, and the US in Abu Dhabi, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that prisoner exchanges would continue.

As reported by Censor.NET with a link to Ukrinform, Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists.

"The exchanges will continue, and the teams will work on this," the president said.

What preceded it?

Read more: Russia is signalling that US should recognise Crimea as Russian, - Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9021) exchange (460) hostages (730)
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