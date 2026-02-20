3.7 million IDPs have voting rights – CEC

More than 3.7 million internally displaced persons (IDPs) have voting rights.

This was reported by Deputy Head of the Central Election Commission (СEC) Serhii Dubovyk, Suspilne reports, Censor.NET informs.

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Dubovyk said that the Central Election Commission had managed to establish cooperation between the Ministry of Social Policy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation and carry out the first comparison of the IDP register with the State Voter Register.

The Ministry of Social Policy provided information on 4,619,962 citizens of Ukraine. After comparing the registers, indications of voting rights were identified for 3,788,285 persons.

According to the Deputy Head of the CEC, more than 500,000 Ukrainians indicated addresses located in the occupied territories, and more than 174 persons, in settlements where active hostilities are ongoing.

In addition, 405 IDPs are registered in small rural settlements where, according to the State Voter Register, there are no permanent voting addresses for participation in elections.

Read more: Russia demands Ukraine be placed under "external administration" for elections, says Russian Foreign Ministry

Earlier, President Zelenskyy stated that in the event of a short truce in Ukraine, elections could be held. According to him, amendments to the legislation are required to organize them. The relevant decision must be adopted by parliament.

At the same time, Zelenskyy stressed that the majority of Ukrainians do not support holding elections during the war — 90% of citizens, according to him, oppose such a step.

Read more: Zelenskyy would lose election to parties of Zaluzhnyi, Poroshenko and Budanov – poll. INFOGRAPHICS