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News Flooding in Ukraine
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Water levels to rise and possible flooding expected in several regions of Ukraine – SES

Flood risk and rising water levels forecast in Ukraine

On 20–25 February, water levels are expected to rise, and possible flooding may occur in several regions of Ukraine.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service (SES) of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

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As noted, yellow and orange hazard levels have been declared in Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, and Cherkasy regions, as well as in Volyn and Polissia.

Rise in river levels

Water level increases are forecast on the Savranka, Kodyma, Velyka Vys, Chornyi Tashlyk, Mertvovid, Inhul, Southern Buh (Oleksandrivka–Mykolaiv section), Udy, Lopan, Merlo, Siverskyi Donets (Zmiiv and Izium posts) rivers and in the Prypiat sub-basin.

See more: Due to deterioration of weather conditions, numerous cases of flooding have been recorded in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Possible partial flooding

It is reported that due to the thaw and precipitation, ice weakening and rising water levels are expected. Partial flooding of agricultural land, utility facilities, as well as communication and electrification lines in riverside areas is possible.

"We urge residents of coastal areas to remain vigilant and take this information into account when planning economic activities. In case of an emergency, call 101," the State Emergency Service added.

See more: Rain floods Odesa: transport is not running, classes are being held remotely, and taxis cost 2,000 hryvnia. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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flooding (58) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1021)
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