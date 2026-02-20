Defense Forces denied information about encirclement of Ukrainian troops in Rodynske

Information regarding the alleged encirclement of units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the city of Rodynske, Donetsk region, is false.

This was reported by the Operation Task Force "East" on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Situation in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad

On the Pokrovsk front, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have attempted to push our soldiers from their positions 14 times in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, and toward Novooleksandrivka. The Defense Forces are holding back the enemy; 13 attacks have already been stopped.

It is reported that the enemy has intensified efforts to envelop Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad; the Russians are increasing pressure, particularly in the areas of Rodynske and Hryshyne. The situation remains complex. Under conditions of an expanding kill zone and constant activity of enemy drones, logistics are significantly complicated but maintained.

Simultaneously, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces are countering these enemy intentions. Specifically, intensified aerial reconnaissance, additional mining of likely enemy advance routes, and blocking of enemy logistics are being carried out, while search-and-strike operations are systematically conducted by our units. Drone units and artillery are actively operating. The enemy is suffering significant losses.

Reports of the alleged encirclement of our units in Rodynske do not correspond to reality," stated the Operation Task Force "East".

Read more: Enemy is advancing again in Donetsk region, - DeepState

Sloviansk front

On the Sloviansk front, the occupiers attempted to advance toward our troop positions near Yampil and toward Rai-Oleksandrivka. One attack is ongoing. Enemy attempts to advance in the area of Riznykivka using additional manpower reserves were unsuccessful; the enemy suffered significant losses.

In the areas of Minkivka and Orikhovo-Vasylivka, small infantry groups and individual occupiers attempting to infiltrate by bypassing Ukrainian positions were destroyed. Furthermore, servicemen of the Russian occupational army who displayed the symbols of the aggressor state "on camera" to create an illusion of control over these areas were either destroyed or surrendered.

Read more: Enemy is trying pincer movement to encircle Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad - 7th Corps of Airborne Assault Forces

Kramatorsk front

No enemy offensive actions have been recorded on the Kramatorsk front since the beginning of the day.

Kostiantynivka front

On the Kostiantynivka front, the invaders carried out ten offensive actions near Pleshchiivka, Rusyn Yar, and toward Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Berestok, and Novopavlivka. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: two people wounded, dozens of houses and cars damaged. PHOTO