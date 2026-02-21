Enemy attacked with ballistic missiles and 120 UAVs. Air defense destroyed 106 drones, - Air Force

On the evening of February 20, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile and 120 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

Drone launches were recorded from the following directions:

Bryansk;

Kursk;

Eagle;

Shatalovo;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

Gvardeyskoye - TOT AR Crimea.

About 80 of them are "Shaheds."

Air defense operations

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defense forces shot down/suppressed 106 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strikes and 13 strike UAVs were recorded at 11 locations, as well as the fall of downed aircraft (debris) at 8 locations.

"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety rules," the Air Force said.

See more: Russia attacked with ballistic missile and 128 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 107 targets. INFOGRAPHICS