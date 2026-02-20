Russia attacked with ballistic missile and 128 UAVs: air defence forces neutralised 107 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 20 February, Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and 128 UAVs of various types.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

The occupiers launched an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as 128 UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types from the directions of Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – the Russian Federation, and the TOT of Donetsk region.

About 80 of them were Shahed drones.

Read more: Russians struck critical infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv region

How did the air defence system perform?

As of 08:30 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 107 enemy Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of UAVs in the north, south and east of the country.

A ballistic missile and 21 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location.

Read more: Enemy attacked with "Iskander" missiles and 126 strike UAVs, 100 drones were destroyed, - Air Force