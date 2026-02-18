Enemy attacked with "Iskander" missiles and 126 strike UAVs, 100 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 18 February 2026, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the TOT AR Crimea, as well as 126 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 80 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Watch more: Combat work of air defence during massive attack on night of 17 February 2026. VIDEO

How did our defence work?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 100 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Consequences

Ballistic missile and 23 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was recorded falling in three locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules," the Air Force emphasises.

Read more: Russian forces strike Mykolaiv with drones: houses damaged (updated)