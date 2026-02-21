Russian drone strikes centre of Chuhuiv: hospital and high-rise building damaged

In the morning, Russian invaders struck Chuhuiv with a drone. A hospital and a multi-story building were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Mayor Halyna Minaieva.

"Today at 8:46 a.m., a Russian UAV was recorded hitting an open area in the central part of the city. As a result of the strike, damage to windows in a multi-story building and a medical facility was recorded," the statement said.

Minaeva noted that there were no casualties among the city's residents.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones at night: two injured (updated). PHOTO

What preceded it?

Over the past day, February 20, 2026, the city of Kharkiv and 10 settlements in the Kharkiv region were hit by enemy strikes. According to the Regional Military Administration, five people were injured as a result of the shelling. In the village of Seredniy Burluk, two police officers from the White Angels unit were killed during the evacuation. In the village of Malynivka, rescuers recovered the bodies of three people from the rubble.