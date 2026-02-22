Hungary will not stop supplying electricity to Ukraine: Szijjártó said that Hungarians also live on other side of border

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said that the suspension of electricity exports would primarily affect Transcarpathia, where Hungarians also live, so "special caution" is needed in this matter.

According to Censor.NET, citing European Truth, he said this in a video address following a meeting of the government's energy council, which convened on Sunday to discuss the suspension of Russian oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

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Hungarians also live on the other side of the border

"Today, we also considered issues related to electricity supplies. After all, almost half of Ukraine's electricity imports come from Hungary. However, we have come to the conclusion that we need to act with particular caution in this matter, as Hungarians also live on the other side of the border, and the cessation of electricity exports will primarily affect Transcarpathia, creating particular problems, challenges and suffering for those families living on the other side of the border," he said.

Read more: Orbán threatens to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine: Bad things could happen

Hungary's dispute with President Zelenskyy

Szijjártó noted that "our dispute is not with the people who live in Ukraine, not with the families who live in Ukraine. Our dispute is with the Ukrainian state, with the Ukrainian government, with President Zelenskyy."

Read: Hungary will block €90 billion EU loan to Ukraine until Druzhba is restored, says Szijjártó

What preceded this?

Recall that on the eve of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline was not resumed.