Hungary will apply three "countermeasures" against Ukraine, - Orbán
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Hungary will take three "countermeasures" against Ukraine, despite the fact that the country has managed to eliminate risks to its energy security by halting oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.
According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a video published by Orban on social network X.
There is no threat to Hungary
According to the Hungarian prime minister, he convened the National Energy Security Council due to alleged "blackmail by Ukraine."
Orbán stated that Kyiv's actions regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline had created risks for the country's energy security.
"We have eliminated this danger and made the necessary decisions, so there is no threat to the security of supply in Hungary today. The smooth, normal functioning of the country is ensured," he said.
Hungarian "countermeasures"
At the same time, Orbán stressed that his government would take three "countermeasures" against Ukraine:
- Hungary will not resume diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until it receives oil through Ukrainian territory.
- Budapest officially refuses to approve the allocation of a military loan to Ukraine, which had previously been agreed upon in Brussels.
- Hungary will block the EU's 20th package of sanctions against Russia.
What preceded this?
Recall that on the eve of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline was not resumed.
- On 27 January, Russian occupation forces struck a critical infrastructure facility belonging to the Naftogaz group in western Ukraine. The target of the attack was likely Ukraine's largest oil pumping station, located in Brody, which supplies the southern branch of the Druzhba oil pipeline.
- The prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, accused Ukraine of delaying the restoration of the oil pipeline due to "political motives," and on 18 February, the authorities of these two countries announced the suspension of oil product exports to Ukraine in response to Ukraine's suspension of Russian oil transit.
- In addition, Fico warned that Slovakia would also review its support for Ukraine's European integration and could suspend electricity supplies.
- At the same time, Hungary received permission to import Russian oil via an alternative sea route through Croatia, with further transportation via oil pipeline.
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