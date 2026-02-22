Hungary will apply three "countermeasures" against Ukraine, - Orbán

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has stated that Hungary will take three "countermeasures" against Ukraine, despite the fact that the country has managed to eliminate risks to its energy security by halting oil supplies via the Druzhba pipeline.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a video published by Orban on social network X.

There is no threat to Hungary

According to the Hungarian prime minister, he convened the National Energy Security Council due to alleged "blackmail by Ukraine."

Orbán stated that Kyiv's actions regarding the Druzhba oil pipeline had created risks for the country's energy security.

"We have eliminated this danger and made the necessary decisions, so there is no threat to the security of supply in Hungary today. The smooth, normal functioning of the country is ensured," he said.

Hungarian "countermeasures"

At the same time, Orbán stressed that his government would take three "countermeasures" against Ukraine:

Hungary will not resume diesel fuel exports to Ukraine until it receives oil through Ukrainian territory.

Budapest officially refuses to approve the allocation of a military loan to Ukraine, which had previously been agreed upon in Brussels.

Hungary will block the EU's 20th package of sanctions against Russia.

Read more: Orbán threatens to stop electricity supplies to Ukraine: Bad things could happen

What preceded this?

Recall that on the eve of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán threatened to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine if oil transit through the Druzhba pipeline was not resumed.