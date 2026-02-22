EU may freeze approval of trade agreement with US due to "chaos" caused by Trump’s tariffs

The European Parliament may suspend ratification of the trade agreement with the US due to chaos in the customs policy of Donald Trump's administration.

This was written on social media by Bernd Lange, Chair of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade and permanent rapporteur on the United States, according to Censor.NET.

"This is pure customs chaos from the US administration. No one can understand it anymore — only open questions and growing uncertainty for the EU and other trading partners. The terms of the agreement concluded in Turnberry and the legal basis on which it was built have changed. Are the new tariffs imposed under Article 122 a violation of the agreement? Regardless, no one knows whether the US will comply with it," Lange wrote.

He stressed that clarity and legal certainty are necessary before further action is taken.

"Therefore, at our additional meeting tomorrow, I will propose to the European Parliament's negotiating team to suspend legislative work until we receive a proper legal assessment and clear commitments from the US," Lange added.

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