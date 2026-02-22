Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 18 February

On the evening of February 22, Russian drones continue to attack Ukrainian cities.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Movement of enemy drones

At 18:04 - Reports of a UAV in the Kharkiv region, near the village of Malynivka, heading towards Slobozhanske, and a UAV in the Kherson region, passing the village of Chereshenky, in a north-easterly direction.

Take care of yourselves and stay in safe places!

Earlier, we reported that on the night of February 22, Russian troops launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles. Thirty-three of the 50 missiles and 274 UAVs were destroyed, with 14 missiles and 23 UAVs hitting 14 locations.

See more: Russia attacked Odesa with drones at night: two injured (updated). PHOTO