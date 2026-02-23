Zelenskyy commented on Zaluzhnyi’s interview: It is very inappropriate to discuss such details

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the statements made by former commander-in-chief and ambassador to the United Kingdom Valerii Zaluzhnyi, which he had previously voiced in an interview.

He made this statement in an interview with AFP, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The head of state was asked whether he considered Zaluzhnyi's interview with AP to be "the start of his election campaign."

"I'm sure we all felt the same way. Isn't it too early for all this? I simply believe that discussing the details Valerii Fedorovych talked about today is also very inappropriate. Because no one will benefit from it. After all, we are talking about our army, which is fighting today. And I think it would not look good to talk about it and continue, etc. Well, he said what he said,"Zelenskyy said.

According to the president, he has not communicated with Zaluzhnyi since this publication.

Read more: In September 2022, SSU attempted to conduct searches at Zaluzhnyi’s command post, - AP

Zaluzhnyi's political ambitions

"I think that if he really thinks about it (participating in the elections. - Ed.), in my opinion, we need to focus on other things. Because who said that I will definitely run in the elections? No one said that I will run, no one said that I will not run because there is a war going on. We must end (the war. - Ed.) with dignity. And people will definitely react to everything and everyone, judging by who lived through this time," added the head of state.

Would Zaluzhnyi be a good president?

"I don't know. It's a question of when? Different times. Peacetime is one story, wartime is another story. Post-war times are yet another story. In my opinion, anyone who is ready not only to run in the elections but also to be president can be president," he concluded.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi wants to become Zelenskyy’s main competitor in elections. It’s disgusting - "Servant of People" Bohutska

Zaluzhnyi's interview with the Associated Press

As a reminder, the former Commander-in-Chief of the AFU and current Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, gave an interview to the Associated Press, in which he spoke for the first time about the SSU search at the command post in 2022, political ambitions, and disagreements with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, specifically regarding the counteroffensive.

According to Zaluzhnyi, the 2023 counteroffensive failed because Zelenskyy and officials did not allocate resources.

Read more: Zaluzhnyi’s entourage claimed that search of command post was assassination attempt, - journalist Sokolova