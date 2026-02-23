Russia’s claims about the occupation of Ternuvate in Zaporizhzhia region are nonsense. It is 10-12 km from line of contact, - Voloshyn

Russian claims about the occupation of the village of Ternuvate in the Zaporizhzhia region are false. Defense forces have cleared it.

This was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

What is known?

"As for the Russians saying again that they have taken Ternuvate, well, that's complete nonsense again. Because, first of all, Ternuvate is relatively far from the line of contact.

Yes, they infiltrated this settlement about two weeks ago. So, we conducted a sweep and destroyed them. Well, maybe someone else is hiding very well somewhere. But the idea that this settlement is under the control of the Russian army is complete nonsense," he said.

Voloshyn emphasized that the village is located "about fifteen, almost fifteen, 10-12 kilometers from the line of contact."

Read more: Airborne Forces are conducting operation in Oleksandrivskyi direction: control has been restored over more than 300 square kilometres of territory

Counterattacks

"It is precisely in several areas of the line of contact in the Huliaipole and Oleksandrivka directions, in particular, on the administrative border of the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as where the settlements of Ternuvate and Kalynivske are located, that fighting for Berezove continues. It is too early to talk about any results or achievements, because the operation is still ongoing," the spokesman added.

What preceded it?