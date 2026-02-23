Tusk called Hungary’s actions sabotage of sanctions against Russia

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk reacted sharply to Hungary's blocking of a new package of EU sanctions against Russia and a €90 billion loan to Ukraine, calling such actions "political sabotage."

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Polish broadcaster RMF24.

Tusk: Hungary's actions undermine aid to Ukraine

According to Tusk, the Hungarian government's position undermines the European Union's joint efforts to support Ukraine.

"The actions of the Hungarian government are an act of political sabotage that undermines aid to Ukraine," the Polish prime minister stressed.

The position of Hungary and the EU

On Monday, February 23, the EU Council failed to approve the 20th package of sanctions against Russia ahead of the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Hungary will not stop supplying electricity to Ukraine: Szijjártó said that Hungarians also live on other side of border

This was stated by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, at the end of the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

Regarding Hungary's blocking of the sanctions package, the EU's chief diplomat recalled that "we have seen this scenario before."

"And we also saw that we were able to reach joint decisions... That is why we are working at various levels with our Hungarian and Slovak colleagues to move forward with this package. Of course, it is not easy, it is never easy, but the work continues," Kallas added.