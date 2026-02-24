Enemy launched "Iskander" missile and 133 drones, 111 UAVs were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 24 February 2026, Russian troops attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea, as well as 133 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 90 of which were "shaheds".

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence work?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 111 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Read more: Enemy attacked with "Iskander" and 126 UAVs. 105 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

Cosequences

A missile strike and 19 strike UAVs were recorded at 16 locations, as well as the fall of downed (debris) at one location.

"The attack continues, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow the safety rules," the Air Force emphasises.

Read more: Russia attacks Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 23 February, - Ukrainian Air Force