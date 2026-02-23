Enemy attacked with "Iskander" and 126 UAVs. 105 drones were destroyed, - Air Force

On the night of 23 February 2026, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with one Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region of the Russian Federation, as well as 126 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike UAVs, about 80 of which were Shaheds.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Air Force Command.

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The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

How did our air defence work?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00 a.m., air defence forces shot down/suppressed 105 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas types and other types of drones in the north, south and east of the country.

Watch more: Air Forces showed how they repelled combined attack by Russian Federation on night of 22 February. VIDEO

Consequences

Ballistic missiles and 20 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations, as well as downed (debris) falling at one location.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" emphasise the Air Force.

Read more: Night drone attack on Odesa region: two dead and several injured. PHOTO