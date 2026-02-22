Air Forces showed how they repelled combined attack by Russian Federation on night of 22 February. VIDEO

The Ukrainian Air Forces has released video footage of combat operations during a combined Russian attack on the night of Sunday, 22 February.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the Air Forces on its Telegram channel.

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Footage of the repelled attack

"Combat operations of the air defence during a combined strike on the night of 22 February 2026," the post says.

Read more: Sybiha on night shelling: Russia cannot wag the world like tail cannot wag dog

What preceded it?