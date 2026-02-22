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Air Forces showed how they repelled combined attack by Russian Federation on night of 22 February. VIDEO
The Ukrainian Air Forces has released video footage of combat operations during a combined Russian attack on the night of Sunday, 22 February.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a post by the Air Forces on its Telegram channel.
Footage of the repelled attack
"Combat operations of the air defence during a combined strike on the night of 22 February 2026," the post says.
What preceded it?
- Earlier it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, 21 February, Russian troops launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
- In the early morning, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones: there is a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.
- It was also reported that Russian troops struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles
- A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to the Russian attack: debris fell in a private sector.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region: a woman was wounded, and eight people were rescued from the rubble in the Fastiv district.
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