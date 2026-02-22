Sybiha on night shelling: Russia cannot wag world, just as tail cannot wag dog. MAP
Russia continues to undermine diplomacy with massive terrorist attacks.
This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.
Night attack
"At night, dozens of hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as hundreds of Shaheds, attacked critical infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine," he said.
Sybiga noted that there were casualties among civilians and damage to energy facilities.
"This terror cannot be normalised, it must be stopped. Russia cannot wag the world, just as a tail cannot wag a dog," the minister stressed.
Pressure on Russia
Sybiha also noted that the international community has enough leverage to stop Putin, especially when his economy is already in bad shape.
"Apply really strong sanctions to Russia: restrict its access to energy revenues, tax evasion schemes and technologies — and Putin will have no choice but to end this war," the foreign minister said.
He also published a map of air targets over Ukrainian territory.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, 21 February, Russian troops launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
- In the early morning, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones: there is a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.
- It was also reported that Russian troops struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles.
- A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to the Russian attack: debris fell in a private sector.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region: a woman was wounded, and eight people were rescued from the rubble in the Fastiv district.
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password