Sybiha on night shelling: Russia cannot wag world, just as tail cannot wag dog. MAP

Russia continues to undermine diplomacy with massive terrorist attacks.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET.

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Night attack

"At night, dozens of hypersonic, ballistic, and cruise missiles, as well as hundreds of Shaheds, attacked critical infrastructure and civilians in Ukraine," he said.

Sybiga noted that there were casualties among civilians and damage to energy facilities.

"This terror cannot be normalised, it must be stopped. Russia cannot wag the world, just as a tail cannot wag a dog," the minister stressed.

Watch more: Russian Federation launched more than 1,300 drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 96 missiles against Ukraine in a week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Pressure on Russia

Sybiha also noted that the international community has enough leverage to stop Putin, especially when his economy is already in bad shape.

"Apply really strong sanctions to Russia: restrict its access to energy revenues, tax evasion schemes and technologies — and Putin will have no choice but to end this war," the foreign minister said.

Read: Russian troops attack Kyiv with ballistic missiles. Woman and child wounded in the suburbs (updated)

He also published a map of air targets over Ukrainian territory.

What preceded this?