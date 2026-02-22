Russian Federation launched more than 1,300 drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 96 missiles against Ukraine in a week, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO
Throughout the week, Russia continued to strike Ukraine using strike drones, various types of missiles, and guided aerial bombs.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
Night shelling
Zelenskyy noted that the aftermath of the Russian night shelling is still being dealt with. The occupiers launched nearly 300 strike drones at Ukraine, most of them "Shaheds," and 50 missiles of various types, a significant portion of which were ballistic.
"They struck Kyiv and the surrounding region, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, and Sumy regions. Unfortunately, one person was killed in the Fastiv district. My condolences to the family and friends. Eight people were wounded, including one child. The main target of the strike was energy infrastructure, but ordinary residential buildings were also damaged, and there is damage to the railway," he said.
What the occupiers hit during the week
Zelenskyy emphasised that Moscow continues to invest more in strikes than in diplomacy.
"This week alone, Russia launched more than 1,300 strike drones, more than 1,400 guided aerial bombs and 96 missiles of various types, including dozens of ballistic missiles, against Ukraine," the president said.
Strengthening air defence
He also called for the strengthening of Ukrainian air defence.
"We need systems that work effectively against ballistics. I would like to thank all our partners who are helping us with the procurement of air defence missiles through PURL and their own supplies. Each such package protects critical infrastructure and preserves normal life," he said.
What preceded this?
- Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, 21 February, Russian troops launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.
- In the early morning, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones: there is a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.
- It was also reported that Russian troops struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles
- A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to the Russian attack: debris fell in a private sector.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region: a woman was wounded, and eight people were rescued from the rubble in the Fastiv district.
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