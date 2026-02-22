33 out of 50 missiles and 274 UAVs were destroyed, 14 missiles and 23 UAVs were hit at 14 locations, - Air Force
On the night of February 22, Russian troops launched a combined strike on critical infrastructure facilities in Ukraine using strike UAVs, air- and ground-based missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.
How did the enemy attack Ukraine?
In total, the Air Force's radio-technical troops recorded 345 air attack weapons:
- 4 Zircon anti-ship missiles (launch area: Crimea);
- 22 ballistic missiles Iskander-M/S-400 (launch area – Bryansk, Belgorod regions – Russian Federation, temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region);
- 18 Kh-101 cruise missiles (launch area – Vologda Region, Russian Federation);
- 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launch area – Kursk region);
- 4 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69 (launch area – Kursk region);
- 297 Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types of strike UAVs, about 200 of which are "Shaheds."
The main targets are the Kyiv, Odesa, Kirovohrad, and Poltava regions.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare, and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.
How did our air defense system perform?
According to preliminary data, as of 10:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down/suppressed 307 targets – 33 missiles and 274 drones of various types:
- 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles;
- 8 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles
- 17 Kh-101 cruise missiles;
- 2 Iskander-K cruise missiles;
- 4 guided aviation missiles Kh-59/69;
- 274 enemy UAVs of various types.
Consequences
Fourteen missiles and 23 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 14 locations, and downed UAVs (debris) were recorded falling in five locations.
Information regarding several enemy missiles is being verified.
"The attack continues, enemy UAVs are in the airspace. Follow safety rules!" emphasize the Air Force.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of Saturday, February 21, Russian troops launched attack drones to strike Ukraine.
- In the early morning, the enemy launched a missile and drone attack, posing a threat to Kropyvnytskyi and the capital region.
- It was also reported that Russian troops struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles.
- A woman and a child were injured in the suburbs of Kyiv due to an attack by the Russian Federation: debris fell in a residential area.
- In addition, Russian forces attacked the Kyiv region: a woman was wounded, and eight people were rescued from the rubble in the Fastiv district.
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