UK has imposed new sanctions against Russia: "Transneft" PJSC is on list

The United Kingdom has imposed its largest package of sanctions against Russia since 2022. It covers nearly 300 individuals and companies, including "Transneft", the shadow fleet, and key LNG terminals.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the British government's website.

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Among the key decisions is the imposition of sanctions against "Transneft" PJSC, the company responsible for transporting more than 80% of Russian oil exports, further complicating the Kremlin's desperate attempts to find buyers for its sanctioned oil.

Nine Russian banks subject to restrictions

The sanctions list also includes nine Russian banks that play a role in supporting the Russian economy and financial flows in the context of the war against Ukraine:

"Tochka Bank";

"Fora Bank";

"Ak Bars Bank";

"Absolut Bank";

"Transcapitalbank";

"Avers Bank";

"Pochta Bank";

"Lanta Bank";

"Sinara Bank".

The sanctions include freezing assets, banning financial transactions with British counterparties, and restricting access to the international financial system. The British side does not specify each case in detail, but the accompanying materials indicate that financial institutions that provide services to key sectors of the Russian economy, in particular energy, industry, and logistics, are subject to restrictions.

Read more: UK announced new aid package for Ukraine ahead of anniversary of invasion

A blow to the "shadow fleet"

In addition, sanctions were imposed on the shadow fleet operator 2Rivers (formerly Coral Energy), which includes 175 companies and 48 tankers.

Additional restrictions

Today's events are also aimed at:

49 legal entities and individuals involved in supporting Russia's military machine, including international suppliers who provide essential goods, components, and technology for Russian drones and other weapons.

3 civilian energy companies and 2 individuals involved in attempts to secure contracts for new Russian nuclear facilities abroad.

6 entities in Russia's liquefied natural gas (LNG) industry, including vessels, traders, and the Russian terminals "Portovaya" and "Vysotsk", responsible for exporting Russian LNG.

The UK has now sanctioned over 3,000 individuals, companies, and vessels under its Russia regime. The Foreign Secretary is visiting Kyiv today, where she also announced a new package of military, humanitarian, and reconstruction support for Ukraine.

"Today, the UK has taken decisive action to cut off critical funding, military equipment supplies, and revenue streams that support Russia's aggression. This is the largest package of measures since the invasion began," said British Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper.

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