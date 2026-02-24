Kremlin on talks with Ukraine: "Russia has not achieved all goals in war"

The Kremlin stated that Russia "has not yet achieved all its goals" in the war against Ukraine, so the aggression will continue. At the same time, Moscow hopes for a diplomatic dialogue with Kyiv.

As reported by Censor.NET, the statement by Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on the fourth anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine is cited by Russian media.

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On Putin's goals

The Kremlin called the occupation of part of Ukrainian territory "ensuring the security of people who lived and live in eastern Ukraine, in Donbas." This, according to him, was the main goal of the war initiated by Russia. "But the goals (of the RF's war against Ukraine – ed.) have not been fully achieved, therefore the SMO continues," he said.

Peskov claims that the main goal of the war in Ukraine is to ensure the security of people in Donbas who were previously in "mortal danger."

Watch more: For four years now, Putin has been trying to take Kyiv in three days. He has not achieved his goals, - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Russia is allegedly ready for dialogue

Peskov simultaneously began to assert that Russia reportedly maintains its openness to achieving its goals through "political-diplomatic means."

"Does hope still remain that the conflict (the RF's war against Ukraine – ed.) can be ended through talks? This hope has not left us from the very beginning… Our position is well understood and consistent. Now everything depends on the actions of the Kyiv regime. The SMO began against the Kyiv regime, but became a confrontation between Russia and the West. The West harbored and still harbors plans for the defeat of Russia," the Kremlin spokesperson added.

Read more: Ukraine will win war, Putin has already suffered strategic defeat – Finland’s President Stubb

As a reminder, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine will not agree to territorial concessions in exchange for a ceasefire, as Russian ruler Vladimir Putin does not intend to end the war.



