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Russia will discuss with US "appearance of nuclear weapons" in Ukraine, - Putin’s aide Ushakov

The Kremlin wants to talk to the US about nuclear weapons in Ukraine

Russia will convey to the United States information about the alleged "appearance of nuclear weapons in Kiev."

According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Putin's assistant Ushakov.

What is known?

"We will specifically discuss this with the Americans," he said.

Read more: UK has imposed new sanctions against Russia: "Transneft" PJSC is on list

What preceded it?

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Russia (13757) USA (7113) nuclear weapon (451)
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