Russia will discuss with US "appearance of nuclear weapons" in Ukraine, - Putin’s aide Ushakov
Russia will convey to the United States information about the alleged "appearance of nuclear weapons in Kiev."
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was stated by Putin's assistant Ushakov.
What is known?
"We will specifically discuss this with the Americans," he said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service claimed that the UK and France allegedly wanted to transfer a "nuclear bomb" to Ukraine.
- Putin's spokesman Peskov said that this information "will be taken into account by the Russian Federation during negotiations."
- The British government has stated that such statements are an attempt by Putin to divert attention from his horrific actions.
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