Ex-officer from Lviv region gets life sentence for betraying Ukraine: fled to Moscow and leaked data on Ukraine’s Armed Forces equipment – SBI

A former officer from the Lviv region who, while on leave abroad, fled to Russia and passed information to the occupiers about his unit’s military equipment and the deployment of its personnel has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), Censor.NET informs.

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State treason by the ex-officer

According to the investigation, the 48-year-old captain headed the group responsible for the preparation and maintenance of the on-board equipment of the state identification system of a military unit in the Lviv region. The serviceman had planned his escape to Russia in advance.

In March 2024, he was officially granted leave, supposedly for a trip to Istanbul. Via messaging apps, he coordinated his actions with relatives who were in temporarily occupied territory and in Russia. After leaving Ukraine through Moldova, he reached Türkiye and later Moscow.

Read more: Based on materials provided by Security Service of Ukraine, five more traitors who fought against Armed Forces of Ukraine have been convicted

Cooperation with Russia and the court verdict

In Russia, the man passed to Russian special services information on the location of his military unit, its personnel, equipment and other restricted information. He never returned to Ukraine.

The court found him guilty of desertion under martial law under Article 408 Part 4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine and high treason under martial law under Article 111 Part 2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. He was convicted in absentia and sentenced to life imprisonment.

See more: Mobilised serviceman who went AWOL planned to kill state official in Kropyvnytskyi – SSU. PHOTO