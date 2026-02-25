EU is seeking ways to bypass Orbán in order to grant Ukraine a €90 billion loan - Politico

The European Commission is seeking to grant Ukraine a €90 billion loan, despite opposition from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán. A solution is therefore being sought to circumvent his veto, as Ukraine will run out of money in March. At the same time, Europeans are wary of putting pressure on Prime Minister Viktor Orbán during the election campaign.

This was reported by Politico, according to Censor.NET.

What is known?

According to journalists, Budapest currently wants to use the loan issue and the general confrontation with the EU as a political tool ahead of the parliamentary elections in Hungary, which are scheduled for April 12. However, according to European officials, Orbán is acting obstructively "with the elections in mind."

Currently, Hungary has become even more unpredictable than usual. As journalists have noted, despite his harsh public rhetoric, Orbán does not usually break final agreements. However, parliamentary elections and risks to his political future may influence his behavior and convictions.

According to Politico, the EU could circumvent Hungary's veto on the loan in several ways—by invoking Article 7 of the EU Treaty (suspension of voting rights) or by freezing funding. However, such steps could intensify Orbán's pre-election rhetoric and would take time.

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