Italian Senate backs extension of support for Ukraine until end of 2026
The Italian Senate has finally extended support for Ukraine through 2026, until 31 December.
This was reported by il Giornale, Censor.NET reports.
Support for Ukraine
Thus, the Senate confirmed its confidence in the government regarding the Ukraine decree. A total of 106 lawmakers voted in favour, 57 voted against and two abstained.
It is noted that the decree extends until 31 December 2026 the authorisation for Italy to transfer military equipment, materials and hardware to Ukraine, "with priority given to logistics, civilian medical use" and protection against air and missile attacks.
Ukrainian citizens
It also regulates the extension of residence permits for Ukrainian citizens until 4 March 2027.
Background
At the end of December, Italy’s Defence Minister Guido Crosetto stated that the government maintains a unified position on the bill, which is planned to be submitted by the end of the year to ensure the continued provision of military support to Ukraine.
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