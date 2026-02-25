Maiske and Markove in Donetsk region are under control of Armed Forces of Ukraine, - "East" Group of Troops

Defence forces in the Donetsk region control the settlements of Maiske and Markove in the Kramatorsk direction, while the occupiers continue their attempts to increase pressure and infiltrate.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Major Hryhorii Shapoval, spokesman for the "East" Group of Troops.

Under the control of the Defence Forces

"As for the settlements of Maiske and Markove in the Kramatorsk direction, they are under the control of the Defense Forces, but not far from the line of resistance itself," the spokesman said.

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The occupiers are trying to increase pressure

He added that the enemy continues to conduct assault operations in this direction and is trying to increase pressure.

"In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers are attacking, trying to increase pressure and systematically, regardless of their losses, are attempting to infiltrate these settlements as well. However, infantry groups are suffering fire damage," Shapoval said.

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He stressed that units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold their positions and are in control of the situation.