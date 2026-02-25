Hit two children at crosswalk: prosecutor who caused fatal crash in Lviv region served with notice of suspicion

A prosecutor of the Sheptytskyi District Prosecutor’s Office, who on February 24 caused a traffic accident in the Lviv region in which a 14-year-old girl was killed and her 10-year-old brother was injured, has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET informs.

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The prosecutor served with a notice of suspicion

The prosecutor’s actions were classified under Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — violation of road traffic safety rules resulting in a person’s death and grievous bodily injury.

"In order to ensure an objective and impartial investigation, further procedural supervision in the criminal proceedings has been assigned to the General Inspection of the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG). Given that a minor girl was killed in this tragic incident and the victim is her younger brother, a representative of the Department for Protection of Children’s Interests and Combating Domestic Violence of the OPG has also been included in the group of prosecutors," Kravchenko said.

According to the Prosecutor General, the necessary investigative actions are currently underway, and a number of forensic examinations have been ordered. The issue of imposing a preventive measure on the suspect and suspending him from office is being decided.

Kravchenko added that he is keeping the investigation into this traffic accident under his personal control.

See more: Drunk driving accident with two fatalities in Kyiv: 22-year-old driver sentenced to 11 years in prison. PHOTOS

Background

Earlier, it was reported that on February 24, a fatal traffic accident involving a prosecutor’s office employee occurred in the Lviv region: one child was killed and another was hospitalized. The driver was detained, and the investigation is under the control of the Office of the Prosecutor General.

See more: Judge driving BMW hit child on pedestrian crossing in Kryvyi Rih: boy is in serious condition. PHOTO