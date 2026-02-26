Russia launched 420 drones and 39 missiles. Air defence forces destroyed 406 enemy targets, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 26 February, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with two "Zircon" anti-ship missiles, 11 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles, two Kh-69 guided air missiles, as well as 420 UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas and other types of strike drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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According to the military, the Russians launched Zircon missiles from the temporarily occupied Crimea and ballistic missiles from the Bryansk and Rostov regions. The enemy attacked with cruise missiles from the Volgograd region.

The launches of strike drones were recorded:

Millerovo;

Kursk;

Bryansk;

Orel;

Shatalovo;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk;

Hvardiiske – TOT AR Crimea.

The result of the air defence work

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 10:00, air defence forces shot down/suppressed 2 Zircon anti-ship missiles, 4 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, 24 Kh-101 cruise missiles, two Kh-69 guided air missiles, and 374 enemy UAVs of Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Five ballistic missiles and 46 strike UAVs were recorded hitting 32 locations, and falling debris was recorded at 15 locations.

Information on several enemy missiles is being clarified.

The Air Force emphasised that the enemy attack is ongoing.

See more: In Vinnytsia region, 20 residential buildings were damaged as result of Russian UAV strike: windows were broken and walls cracked. PHOTOS

Massive shelling on 26 February

On 26 February, Russia carried out another combined attack on the territory of Ukraine, using strike drones and various types of missiles. Residential areas and industrial enterprises in several regions were hit.

Zaporizhzhia. The city was attacked by drones. Nine people were injured. Residential high-rise buildings and shopping centres were damaged, and fires broke out.

Kharkiv region. The region was attacked by Russian drones and missiles. Hits were recorded in several districts of Kharkiv and in the village of Rai-Olenivka in the Kharkiv district. According to preliminary data, 14 people were injured, including a child. Apartment buildings and private homes were damaged.

Poltava region. Hits were recorded on industrial facilities and the private sector in the city of Poltava and the region. Production equipment, a residential building and power lines were damaged.

Odesa region. An energy facility was damaged as a result of the enemy attack.

Kyiv. Several areas of the capital suffered fires and destruction as a result of the attack. A two-storey residential building was on fire in the Pecherskyi district, and windows and doors in a high-rise building were damaged by the blast wave in the Darnytskyi district.

Read more: Russian drones attacked residential area in Novoarkhanhelsk community in Kirovohrad region: one person injured